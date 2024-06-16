Lilia Vu wins 10th annual Meijer LPGA Classic in playoff

BELMONT, Mich. (WLNS) – Despite being eight strokes back of the lead entering Sunday, Lilia Vu used a scorching final round to force a playoff and eventually win the 10th annual Meijer LPGA Classic.

Vu, the No. 3 golfer in the world, carded a -7 final round, the lowest score of the day by any golfer.

After finishing with a birdie on 18, Vu had to wait to see if her -16 overall score would be enough to win or at least force a playoff.

As the final group of Grace Kim, Lexi Thompson and Anna Nordqvist came up the 18th fairway, the scenarios were clear. Vu was tied with Kim and up by one stroke on Thompson. Nordqvist had fallen out of contention.

Thompson received a roaring ovation as she came up the fairway. The 2015 champion of this event is a fan favorite and has announced she will be retiring at the end of the year. Thompson then brought the crowd to its feet with an incredible chip shot that came just inches from going in for what would have been a tournament-winning eagle. She tapped in for birdie to move into a tie with Vu and Kim.

Kim, who came into the final round at -17 for the tournament and held a five-stroke lead over the group tied for second place, had a chance to wash away a rough final round by sinking a birdie putt to win it. Instead, the putt came up just inches short. She was forced to settle for par and join Thompson and Vu for a three-way playoff.

The trio all made birdie on the first two playoff holes. But on the third playoff hole, Thompson and Kim made par while Vu rolled in a birdie to cap off her memorable final day and win the championship.

This was Vu’s first tournament after a back injury had sidelined her for several tournaments. Reflecting on the injury and the journey back, Vu said this victory was the most meaningful of her career.

“This is the most meaningful win because there was a time two months ago where I was just crying on the range, not being sure if I would ever play a tournament again without pain,” she said. “To be here today is just incredible. Just the team I have around me, they’ve supported me through everything and I just can’t believe we’re in this position today. I definitely wasn’t in the mindset of winning I just happened to win but I’m very grateful for everything.”

