Lilia Vu returns to LPGA play after back issue

BELMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — Blythefield Country Club is open for LPGA business.

Golfers are in town for the Meijer LPGA Classic. Tuesday’s warm up rounds gave them their first taste of tournament week, including for world No. 2 Lilia Vu.

Vu has been out of competition for more than two months. She had to withdraw from the Chevron Championship in April due to a flare up in her back injury. The Meijer LPGA will be her first tournament since the Ford Championship in March. Since withdrawing, Vu has adjusted her approach to keep her back at bay.

“I have to be really conscious about how my body’s feeling, so I have the same stretch, activation warmup,” Vu said. “Once I know that I’m good, then I think it translates over onto my golf. So, that’s more important right now than seeing the flight I want or the distance I want … I’m trying my best to stick to the process this week and not care too much about the result because I know my body’s in a good place if I do what I need to do.”

Vu also had aspirations to make Team USA for the Paris Olympics. That’s still a goal, but getting her back right is the priority.

The Meijer LPGA runs Thursday through Sunday.

