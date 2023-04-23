Lilia Vu beats Angel Yin in playoff, takes the leap at Chevron Championship

Getty Images

Lilia Vu defeated Angel Yin on the first hole of sudden death to win the Chevron Championship on Sunday at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Both players finished regulation at 10 under par and returned to the par-5 18th to determine who would win their first major title. It would be Vu, after Yin found the water with her second shot.

Both players hit the fairway off the tee in the playoff, but Vu was 35 yards farther. Yin, hitting 5-iron from 201, mis-struck her approach shot and landed in the hazard.

Vu, from 166, played her second through the green.

Following the penalty stroke, Yin landed her fourth shot 12 feet from the hole to give herself a chance for par. But she never got a chance to take the putt. Using putter from off the green, Vu left her eagle effort 15 feet short of the hole but converted the next one for the win.