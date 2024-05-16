Lil Wayne, Jordan Love, Don Majkowski and 'Bachelor's' Joey Graziadei help Packers reveal 2024 schedule in video

No matter what Green Bay Packers fans may think of the ins and outs of the 2024 schedule, you have to admit the way the team revealed it on social media Wednesday night was a whole other production.

Any time you have rapper Lil Wayne, “The Bachelor’s” Joey Graziadei, reigning NFL Fan of the Year Tom Grossi and the “Majik Man” in the same 4-minute comedy sketch, you’re onto something. Or at the very least, you’re exploring all of your options.

Rapper Lil Wayne got in on the action of helping the Green Bay Packers introduce their 2024 season schedule as one of several celebrities in a social media video.

The setup for the video is this: The Packers are holding pep rally auditions for the 2024 season at Lambeau Field. Cut to quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Jaire Alexander, linebacker Preston Smith and sports analyst Larry McCarren as the panel of judges ready to be wowed by the talent. A VHS tape gets popped in and the parade of auditions rolls on an old-school TV.

Well-known celebrity Packers fans like Lil Wayne and the WWE’s Braun Strowman making their cases are givens, of course, but distinguished actor Cary Elwes of "The Princess Bride" fame reciting Brett Favre "dumba--" lines from 1998's “There’s Something About Mary” was a surprise.

In one of the funniest bits, former Packers fullback John Kuhn leans in hard on the signature “Kuuuuuuuhn” that Lambeau crowds greeted him with for years, only to have the panel of judges look at him with bewilderment. Love pretends to check his watch.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky kicks field goals. “Big boo,” Alexander says.

Graziadei, a teaching tennis pro who has his mom and her side of the family in Wisconsin to thank for being a Packers fan, spells out “Go Pack Go” with tennis balls. Cornerback Keisean Nixon shows off his culinary skills by preparing bear meat. A couple of local clowns show up in person.

Former Packers quarterback Don “Majik Man” Majkowski attempts magic tricks and ultimately makes the full season schedule appear with the snap of his fingers.

