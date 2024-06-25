Lil Durk jokingly tries to recruit LeBron James, Bronny to the Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls are a franchise in flux. They're one day from drafting with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, yet that decision oddly feels low on their offseason to-do list.

They also shocked the NBA world by trading fan-favorite defensive stalwart Alex Caruso for the young, crafty Josh Giddey. But they still have to figure out the futures of Zach LaVine, of whom NBC Sports Chicago has reported the Bulls are actively seeking a trade for, DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams, both of whom are free agents.

But Chicago native rapper Lil Durk has other plans for the organization. He's aiming to lure the first active father-son duo in NBA history to Chicago.

Lil Durk offered to pay half of LeBron's salary to play for the Bulls 👀 pic.twitter.com/BeS19JkGei — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 25, 2024

The Chicago rapper jokingly messaged James "You and Bronny come to Chicago s--- I'll pay you if I got to." Durk captioned the post on his Instagram story "Idc (I don't care) if I got to go half @chicagobulls it's time lol."

As of this writing, James has yet to make a public response to Durk's idea on X or Instagram. But the idea of James and his son, Bronny, playing together in the NBA has surfaced since Bronny went through the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago and declared his stay in the draft, foregoing his collegiate eligibility.

Still, the Lakers are an over-the-cap spending team hard-pressed to return their star. Recent reports from ESPN reveal the Lakers are "committed" to paying James the three-year maximum contract he's eligible to receive. But Bronny remains the X-factor in James' future destination, which could be answered during the NBA Draft's first round on Wednesday.

In all likelihood, the James family won't be teaming up together in Chicago. There's no evidence to suggest James or the Bulls are eager to team up. And there's no evidence to this point in the Bulls' draft plans that they're looking to draft Bronny, arguably a prerequisite to grabbing his father's attention.

For what it's worth, Celebrity Net Worth lists Durk's net worth at $8 million in 2024, meaning he likely couldn't put a dent in James' eligible extension worth $162 million.

But the thought to help the Bulls at this stage of the franchise can be easily appreciated from fans.

