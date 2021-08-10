Lil Baby, Lil Durk headed to DTE Energy Music Theatre in October

Aug. 10—Chart-topping rapper Lil Baby will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Oct. 1, tour reps announced Tuesday.

Lil Baby will be joined by Chicago rapper Lil Durk, his partner on the recent joint album "The Voice of the Heroes." The album was released in June and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

Tickets for the show, $39.50 and up, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

"The Voice of the Heroes" was Lil Baby's second No. 1 album, following last year's "My Turn," which led the chart for five non-consecutive weeks.

Coi Leray, Rylo Rodriguez and Bankroll Freddie will open the show.

