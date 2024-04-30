Likes earns invite to Broncos rookie minicamp

MEMPHIS – Could Memphis Tiger fans soon become Denver Broncos fans?

For the third time since the end of the NFL Draft, Denver is giving a shot to a former Tiger.

This time, it’s offensive lineman and former Christian Brothers star Jacob Likes. Likes accepting an invite to the Broncos rookie minicamp. Likes made 37 career starts at the U of M.

Denver has already signed both Blake Watson and Jaylon Allen as undrafted free agents.

Broncos minicamp is set to start on May tenth.

