Likens, Mangold Class AA All-State 1st team; Noel on 2nd squad

Jun. 8—Keyser's junior battery of Tayler Likens and Rylee Mangold were named to West Virginia's Class AA All-State first team, and Frankfort's Avery Noel landed on the second squad.

Likens, the Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year and a Kent State commit, had a .543 batting average and slugged 18 home runs to go along with 19 doubles, three triples, 77 runs batted in and 68 runs scored.

Mangold had a 17-4 win-loss record in the circle with a 1.36 earned-run average, allowing 22 earned runs on 56 hits in 113 1/3 frames. The right-hander fanned 216 and walked 44.

The duo were an integral part in Keyser's Class AA state runner-up team. It was just the school's second state tournament appearance in school history (2012) and the furthest the Golden Tornado have ever gotten.

Noel, a junior committed to Liberty University, had a .554 batting average with four home runs, 10 triples, four doubles, 31 RBIs and 38 runs scored.

Another Falcon in Adison Pritts was an honorable mention.