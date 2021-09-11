Likely, savvy, popular and galaxy brain ways Cowboys can address loss of RT La’el Collins

The Dallas Cowboys have a few extra days to determine what they will do, but their minds have to be churning at high speeds to figure out how to move forward without La’el Collins for the next month-plus. Suspended by the NFL for five games due to violation of the substance-abuse policy, Collins got just one game in after missing the entire 2020 season due to injury.

It’s a big blow for a team that was looking to re-establish their identity as one of the league’s premiere blocking units. They played Week 1 without right guard Zack Martin (COVID) and haven’t played with their starting five since Thanksgiving 2019. If the suspension holds (likely will) they won’t be able to do so again until at the earliest Halloween 2021.

The Cowboys will be without WR Michael Gallup for the same amount of time they are without Collins, and they just so happen to have the personnel to run 12 out there with regularity, offering help to their temporary right tackle solution. Dalton Schultz can be effective as the inline tight end who occasionally releases into a route to catch opposing defenses off guard.

The club is likely going to have to try out a myriad of solutions, both in their preparation for each game and potentially with in-game adjustments. Here are a few ideas for how Mike McCarthy and line coach Joe Philbin could search for the best answer.

Most Likely Move: Replace Collins with one of the backup tackles

The Cowboys have these players on the roster for a reason. They signed Ty Nsekhe because he seems to be a better option than Cam Fleming was in 2020. Terence Steele started 14 games as a UDFA rookie last season and line coach Joe Philbin seems to have plenty of faith Dallas has a player on the rise there. The most likely scenario here is that either of those two gets the first crack at replacing Collins at right tackle. If they falter, either in that game or in the next start, they would be replaced by the other. The short money should be placed on the first attempted solution being Nsekhe.

Most Popular Move: Move Zack Martin out to right tackle

Martin slid out to right tackle last year when Steele was injured and looked like a Pro Bowl caliber player back on the outside. He was injured in the second game there, though. He's let it be known, and head coach Mike McCarthy has seemingly taken bullets for his star player in the press as a result of it, Martin does not want to play on the outside.

He's a future Hall of Famer, he gets to say that. But in the latest episode of the Catch This Fade podcast (S6E2), CBS Sports' Patrik Walker and Cowboys Wire managing editor K.D. Drummond (myself) make the coherent point... Martin's hatred for playing on the outside can't be more powerful than the idea of doing whatever it takes to protect the investments in Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. This move keeps Connor McGovern in as right guard, where he acquitted himself well against the stout Bucs front in Week 1 while Martin was out due to COVID.

Most Savvy Move: Move Connor Williams to RT, let McGovern play LG

The knock on Connor Williams as a pro has always been his strength and a large contingent of Cowboys Nation has asked why the team never considered moving him back to the outside last season when Collins was lost for the year. There are clear reasons why Williams was moved inside after playing tackle at Texas, but in this situation, knowing it's for 5 games, maybe it should be considered. Let McGovern man the LG position, slide Williams out wide and allow Martin to remain at RG.

Most Galaxy Brain Move: Move Williams to RT, move Martin to LG

So here's a radical idea, because normally Bill Parcells' idea of disrupting two spots to solve one issue doesn't give warm, fuzzy feelings. However, this might solve everyone's potential issues. It appears that Connor McGovern plays better at right guard than at left guard. Keep him there. If Williams is a better tackle than Nsekhe and/or Steele, still move him outside but instead of replacing him with McGovern, slide Zack Martin to left guard. Dak Prescott would never have to worry about his blind side again and protection could be slid right while also keeping an inline blocking tight end there to help out. If Martin doesn't like being on the outside, it keeps him on the interior. The biggest issue with this and the previous plan is that the footwork necessary to move from left-to-right or right-to-left is a big deal for offensive linemen, but honestly, they ask Connor McGovern to do it and he can't crack the starting lineup so it should be within the ability of Williams and certainly Martin.

