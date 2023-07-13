How likely is it Saquon Barkley misses the start of Giants training camp? | You Pod To Win The Game

Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald discuss the dilemma for the Giants and their star running back — including if the sides will agree to a new deal before Monday's deadline for franchise tag players to sign an extension.