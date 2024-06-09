How likely is a leap from Garrett Nussmeier in 1st year as full-time starting quarterback?

As LSU prepares for a 2024 season that will feature a new-look roster, much of the attention has been placed on the quarterback position.

Out is 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, who was the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Now, it’s Garrett Nussmeier’s team, and after three seasons mostly spent as a backup with just one start, it’s his turn to take over.

Though Nussmeier only has one career start, he has quite a bit of game experience and has attempted over 200 passes. We have an idea of how good he can be, but CBS Sports still identified him as a boom-or-bust candidate in 2024.

Everyone loves a gunslinger with moxie at the quarterback position and that’s exactly what Nussmeier will bring to the table as he takes over from Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Nussmeier waited his turn and is ready to unleash in 2024. Nussmeier plays with great confidence (he’s already 22-years-old!) and will test tight windows with what I like to call “aggressive intelligence.” The LSU offense will look different with receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas off the NFL and a new offensive play-caller. I give Nussmeier a very good chance at making a leap and possibly even playing his way to Day 1 NFL Draft territory, but we’ve also seen the ballyhooed, long-awaited backup fall flat on his face before, so I’m keeping him out of our two loftier tiers.

Nussmeier brings a different style to the position than Daniels, and he doesn’t have the safety net of LSU’s two first-round receivers from last season. But this offense has been very productive in both years under Brian Kelly, and it stands to reason that Nussmeier could be poised for a big year.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire