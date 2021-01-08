In what are likely James Conner’s final days as a Steeler: ‘I’m giving everything I got to this team’
Though there’s no telling where Steelers running back James Conner will end up next season, he’s doing just what he should at this point in the season: Focus on the opponent at hand.
“It’s playoff football. I’m giving everything I got to this team,” he said in a press conference on Friday. “I can’t control anything about my future.”
“I’m just being where my feet are, taking it one day at a time. The rest is in God’s hands.”
Conner, Pittsburgh’s third-round selection in the 2017 NFL draft, is one of 27 Steelers who will hit free agency in March.
His 721 yards rushing and six touchdowns are the second-best of his career.
