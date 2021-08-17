How likely a Heisman candidate is Emory Jones heading into 2021?

For a large chunk of the 2020 season, it appeared as though UF quarterback Kyle Trask was on his way to a Heisman Trophy. His season set practically every single-season passing record for the program, but he couldn’t keep the momentum in his favor, and eventually, the trophy went to Alabama receiver Devonta Smith.

Trask is gone now, and taking his place is redshirt junior Emory Jones. Jones has never started a game, but he’s seen quite a good bit of action throughout his college career. Now, it’s his team.

And according to ESPN’s Andrea Adelson, he’s Florida’s most likely Heisman candidate.

The Gators had two Heisman candidates last year in Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts, but both of them are gone. With such a young offense returning for this season, the most logical candidate would be quarterback Emory Jones, who has waited three years for this opportunity. He is a different quarterback than Trask because he is a true dual threat. But Jones, who has seen situational work mostly on quarterback runs, can do more than that. Coach Dan Mullen has repeatedly praised his arm strength. Mullen also recruited and signed Jones specifically for the offense he wants to run. Expect the Florida offense to look different and the potential for Jones to take off.

Despite Jones’ inexperience, one thing we’ve seen demonstrated time and time again is that Mullen knows how to coach offense (and quarterbacks specifically). Though he may not be as productive as Trask was through the air, the offense should find success taking advantage of Jones’ mobility.

Jones has waited a long time for this opportunity, and a productive season could possibly lead to a dark horse Heisman candidacy, though he may not be on the radar too much at the moment.

