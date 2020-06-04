Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, who is widely regarded as a first-round prospect in the 2021 NFL draft, says he and teammates will boycott workouts because head coach Mike Norvell lied about the discussions he had with his players about the recent unrest following the police killing of George Floyd.

Norvell told TheAthletic.com that he “went back and forth individually with every player this weekend.” When Wilson saw that, he wrote on Twitter that Norvell was lying.

“Man this did not happen mane,” Wilson wrote. “We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice.”

Florida State players began voluntary workouts at the school’s football facility on Monday. It is unclear how many players plan to join Wilson in his boycott, but multiple Florida State players liked or shared Wilson’s tweet.

Wilson had a good chance of being a first-round draft pick this year, but after a hand injury cut short his 2019 season, he decided to come back for his senior year in 2020.

Likely first-round pick Marvin Wilson to boycott workouts over coach’s “lie” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk