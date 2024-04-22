How likely are the Buffalo Bills to trade up in the NFL Draft?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills own the 28th overall pick in Thursday night’s first round of the NFL Draft. How likely are they to trade up?

General manager Brandon Beane acknowledged during his pre-draft press conference that he wouldn’t hesitate to execute a trade if the price is right, as he has in previous drafts.

Bills would prefer to be on receiving end in NFL draft

“I probably deserve criticism for trading up sometimes, I get that,” Beane said, “but if there is a guy I like and I’m confident, I want to go to bed Thursday night [knowing] that I got him. If that happens again, I could do it. I can’t really tell you whether we go up, go back, or draft at 28. I have no idea how it’s going to fall.”

While Beane kept his cards close to the vest, our Buffalo Kickoff Live crew was happy to venture a guess on trading up when the subject was broached during last week’s Mock Draft Special.

What are the odds the Bills trade up? And how high could they move up?

Micah Hyde’s ‘future is still unknown’ beyond charity softball event in Buffalo

News 4’s Heather Prusak predicted favorable odds for the Bills to trade up: She gave it a 75% chance that the Bills trade up, maybe to 15th or 16th overall, looking to nab LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

“I don’t think they have the capital to get all the way up to where they would have to to get one of the top three guys,” Prusak said, refencing WR prospects Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Malik Nabers (LSU) and Rome Odunze (Washington). “Brian Thomas Jr. is a little more attainable.”

WGR’s Sal Capaccio also thinks a trade up is likely: He sees “over a 50 percent chance” the Bills trade up.

“This is what Brandon Beane does,” he said, guessing the Bills would move into the top 20.

WROC Sports Director Thad Brown was emphatic about a trade up: “99.74%,” he said, though he isn’t thinking the move will be as high as others on the panel.

Brown targeted 23rd overall, thinking the Vikings will trade up from that spot to get a quarterback, and the team that trades into that slot will be happy to trade down again.

Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com didn’t offer a percentage, but is also eyeing the 15-20 range for Brian Thomas Jr. He added that he also thinks trading back could be in play for the Bills.

Fans eager for a home run swing to replace Stefon Diggs should keep their eyes on Odunze’s draft stock. If it appears he could slip to the back end of the top 10 or beyond, a trade up may be too enticing not to make the move.

Tune in Wednesday for more draft coverage during Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Draft Preview, airing at 7 p.m. on WIVB and WIVB.com.

Latest NFL Draft News

* * *

Nick Veronica is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as the Digital Executive Producer in 2021. He previously worked at NBC Sports and The Buffalo News. You can follow Nick on Facebook, Twitter and Threads. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.