How likely is Auburn football likely to make the playoff?

Sure, it isn’t likely, but Auburn has a chance to make the college football playoff at the end of the season.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Auburn Tigers have a three percent chance to win the SEC and make the college football playoff.

Interestingly enough, Auburn has the third-highest chance to make the playoff in the SEC behind Georgia (61%) and Alabama (31%).

Auburn’s next opponent is the fourth most likely to make the playoff with their being a two percent chance. FiveThirtyEight gives Auburn a 55% chance to beat Ole Miss next weekend. If the Tigers were to win that game, Auburn’s likelihood of going to the playoff improves to five percent.

The metric gives Auburn a two percent chance to win out which is interesting that the number is not the same as the odds of making the playoff.

Regardless, Auburn has an uphill battle if they want to make the College Football Playoff.

