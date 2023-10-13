What’s the likelihood of UNC finishing undefeated? Let’s see what ESPN has to say.

UNC is just a basketball school, right?

If you’ve been watching college football this year, you’ll realize the Tar Heels are making the case to also be considered as a football school.

Carolina’s 5-0 start, its best since 1997, is fueled by a resurgent Drake Maye, a suddenly-deep and talented wide receiver room, Omarion Hampton’s breakout Sophomore campaign, plus the defense.

The defense? Yes, you read that right. Nine sacks against South Carolina Week 1, 13 second half points between Weeks 1, 3, 4 and 5, much-improved pressure against opposing quarterbacks and a slew of transfers, highlighted by Alijah Huzzie and Amari Gainer.

UNC downed the Gamecocks, App State (close call), Minnesota, Pitt and Syracuse en route to being one of the ACC’s three undefeated teams (Florida State, Louisville). The Tar Heels are in the thick of contending for the conference crown, with their next task Miami on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

UNC will host UVA for its third straight home game next weekend, then hit the road for a date with its kryptonite, Georgia Tech, on Saturday, Oct. 28. Carolina will host Campbell (Nov. 4) and archrival Duke (Nov. 11) to close out its home slate, then travel to Clemson (Nov. 18) and rival N.C. State (Nov. 25) to end its regular season.

It’s always fun predicting the final scores of each matchup. We’re not going to do that today, but let’s take a look instead at UNC’s likelihood of winning each game, according to ESPN:

Miami (FL) (62 percent)

Oct 7, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes cornerback Te’Cory Couch (0) attempts to break up the pass to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami is, no-doubt, Carolina’s toughest home clash remaining on its regular-season schedule.

The Hurricanes combine a high-octane offense with one of the country’s better defensive units.

ESPN gives UNC a 62 percent chance to beat the Hurricanes.

University of Virginia (94 percent)

Oct 7, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Malik Washington (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the William & Mary Tribe during the second half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Poor Virginia.

The Hoos’ lone win came last weekend against in-state, FCS rival William and Mary. UVA came close in a couple other contests – James Madison (36-35 home loss), N.C. State (24-21 road loss) and Boston College (27-24 road loss).

Not only their on-field struggles, but the Cavaliers are playing with heavy hearts. Three of their former players were killed in gunfire last year.

ESPN gives UNC a 94 percent chance to beat one of its oldest rivals.

Georgia Tech (78 percent)

Oct 7, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) attempts a pass against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Yellow Jackets are riding high from an upset, 23-20 victory over Miami (FL) last weekend.

Haynes King is amongst the ACC’s most productive quarterbacks, leading the conference with 1,636 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Carolina always seems to struggle with Georgia Tech, losing four of its past five matchups in the series. The Yellow Jackets came into Chapel Hill last year and stunned the Tar Heels, 21-17, beginning a streak of four consecutive Tar Heel losses.

Despite UNC’s struggles with Georgia Tech, ESPN is giving UNC a 78 percent chance to win.

Campbell University (99 percent)

Jan 14, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Team Kai linebacker Austin Ajiake (32) of the UNLV Rebels tackles Team Aina tight end Julian Hill (85) of the Campbell Fighting Camels during the second quarter in the 2023 Hula Bowl at UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Campbell will pay UNC money to, essentially, get destroyed in November.

The Camels will make the hour drive up to Chapel Hill on Saturday, Nov. 4, hoping to put a scare into the Tar Heels.

Unless Carolina players forget to wake up and train during the week, they should dominate the Camels.

ESPN gives UNC a 99 percent chance to top Campbell.

Clemson (49 percent)

Oct 7, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive lineman T.J. Parker (12) reacts after sacking Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Mitch Griffis (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t the same Clemson squad that won the 2017 and 2019 National Championships, but nonetheless a tough one.

The Tigers lost a game they had no business losing in Week 1 – 28-7 at Duke. Granted, the Blue Devils are good this year, but Clemson should’ve won by at least a touchdown.

Clemson nearly shocked Florida State in overtime, yet the Seminoles escaped with a victory.

Even with UNC playing its best football and Clemson playing its worst in years, ESPN gives the Tar Heels just a 49 percent chance to win in Death Valley.

N.C. State (78 percent)

Oct 7, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Michael Allen (2) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

When Brennan Armstrong transferred into Raleigh from UVA, he was expected to give the Wolfpack a much-needed boost at quarterback.

Instead, he’s now backing up M.J. Morris.

N.C. State isn’t playing bad football, but not great football, either. The Wolfpack are 4-2, but struggled to beat a 1-win UConn squad in their opener and a 1-win UVA squad on Sept. 22.

Despite State winning the past two matchups in dramatic fashion, ESPN is giving UNC a 78 percent chance to win this year’s regular-season finale.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire