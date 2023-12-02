Likelihood of Texas QB Quinn Ewers returning in 2024 has 'increased exponentially' | Report

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) walks into the stadium ahead of the Longhorns' game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

With Texas football set to play in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday, ESPN is reporting that quarterback Quinn Ewers may help UT contend for a title in the Southeastern Conference next season.

Citing sources, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Saturday that the likelihood of Ewers returning to Texas in 2024 has "increased exponentially in the past few weeks." Ewers can enter the NFL Draft if he wants to this offseason, but he has two years of college eligibility left.

According to Thamel, a decision about Ewers’ future could be made by next week.

American-Statesman columnist Kirk Bohls asked Ewers about his professional plans last week, but the quarterback said that he hadn't made up his mind yet. Ewers told reporters on Monday that he was just focused on Saturday's game.

“Right now I'm just trying to win a Big 12 championship," Ewers said. "You can't look too far ahead or you'll miss what's right in front of you.”

This season, Ewers has thrown for 2,709 yards and 17 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He missed two games with a shoulder injury.

At Arlington's AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Ewers and No. 7 Texas (11-1) will attempt to beat No. 18 Oklahoma State (9-3) for the conference championship. A win will keep the Longhorns in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoffs, with the field announced Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Will Quinn Ewers return to Texas football in 2024? Likelihood increasing