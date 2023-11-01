What I liked, disliked about Detroit Pistons after one week: Improved defense here to stay

A lot has gone right for the Detroit Pistons through the first week of the season. They’re 2-2 overall and have had standout performances on both offense and defense. Of course, there’s also a lot they need to improve moving forward if they wish to remain in the play-in (or playoff) hunt.

Here’s what I liked and disliked from their first four games:

They’ve made a leap defensively

Even the most optimistic predictions for the Pistons’ defense this season fell short of their performance through the first three games. They held the Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls below 104 points and 42% overall shooting — giving them a defensive rating of 102.7 in that span (seventh-best in the league).

They couldn’t sustain it on Monday, giving up 124 points on the road to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 12-point loss, during which the Thunder also shot 53% overall. But even after that dud, the Pistons are still among the best defensive teams with a rating of 107 — 10th, between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Defense is the primary reason why they’re .500 after the first week and have been able to withstand injuries to Bojan Bogdanovic, Monte Morris and Isaiah Livers, as well as more turnovers than Monty Williams would like to stomach. Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren have formed an imposing frontcourt, and Ausar Thompson already looks like one of the league’s premier perimeter defenders.

It’s a sustainable start, as long as the team remains engaged through the grind of an 82-game season.

“We’ve gotta build a foundation and it starts with defense,” Duren said last week. “Monty came in and set the standard of what he wants us to do and how he wants us to play, and we’re just trying to follow it to the best of our abilities.”

Duren is growing up rapidly

The second-year, 19-year-old center has been a man amongst boys. He’s averaging 15.5 points, 13.3 rebounds (5.3 offensive), 3.3 assists and two blocks — big improvements from his rookie season. No Piston has been more effective, taking both sides of the court into consideration.

“The way he rebounds, the way he covers up mistakes at the rim, his physicality, the way he talks on defense, it’s pretty cool to watch,” Williams said Saturday night. “He’s 19 years old, so again, he has a ways to go. But we like the growth that he’s had since we started practice.”

His rim protection might be the biggest factor behind Detroit’s strong defensive start. Duren’s positioning and sense of timing have been noticeably better. The game has slowed down for him. He has combined that with better awareness on offense, finishing 68.3% of his shots — almost entirely in the paint — and displaying sharper vision with his passing. There have been several high-low passes between Duren and Stewart. Cutters are aware that Duren can find them.

There’s plenty of season left to be played. But if Duren maintains his level of play, he should be among the frontrunners for the Most Improved Player award.

Ausar Thompson doing everything (except scoring)

Nearly every aspect of Thompson’s game has translated to the NBA — and then some. He’s been tasked with defending Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and held his own each time. There have been several highlight dunks. He’s already amongst the NBA’s best rebounders. And he’s been good as a tertiary playmaker.

And Thompson still has significant improvement ahead. He’s shooting just 32.4% overall and 14.3% from 3, and has struggled in half court scenarios. Defenses have given him significant space along the perimeter to limit his driving. He’s been much better in transition, but the early part of the season has highlighted his need to improve as a shooter and tighten his handle.

But beyond the shooting, he’s been a complete player and is averaging 8.5 points, a whopping 10.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 blocks. Thompson plays significantly bigger than his 6-foot-7 frame, rising above opposing centers to crash the boards and thriving as a weakside shot blocker. Troy Weaver’s Andre Iguodala comparison has looked more apt each game.

Cade Cunningham’s heroics offset by turnover woes

In many ways, Cunningham has been the primary creator the Pistons lacked last season. His season-opening 30-point, nine-assist outing against the Heat was among the NBA’s best opening week performances. After a dud against the Hornets, he bounced back on Saturday to lead the Pistons over the Bulls with 25 points and 10 assists.

But the dips — and more specifically, his ongoing issues with turnovers — are concerning. Cunningham shot 4-for-13 overall and had nearly as many turnovers (five) as assists (six) in Charlotte. He topped that with seven turnovers in Oklahoma City on Monday night, and shot just 5-for-15 overall.

Teams have defended him aggressively, sending frequent double-teams at him and trapping him along the perimeter. There are times he has missed open shooters, or simply held onto the ball too long. But teams have also been comfortable packing the paint and challenging the rest of Detroit’s starting lineup — Duren, Stewart, Thompson and Killian Hayes — to hit open shots. Of the four, only Stewart has been able to knock them down.

We can’t pin Detroit’s turnover issues entirely on Cunningham. As a team, the Pistons are 29th in the league with 18.8 per game. There’s been a lot of lackadaisical passes, unnecessary dribbling through traffic and failures to kick the ball out of double-teams. But no one has had the ball more than Cunningham. He’s going to turn the ball over simply because he’s being asked to do so much, but there are steps he can take to limit them.

