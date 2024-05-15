Lijnders named RB Salzburg manager

[Getty Images]

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has been announced as the new manager of Austrian Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg.

Lijnders arrived at Liverpool in 2014 as under-16 coach before becoming first-team development coach in 2015 first under Brendan Rodgers and then Jurgen Klopp.

After a spell at Dutch side NEC Nijmegen, Lijnders returned to the Reds as assistant manager in 2018.

He will be joined by Vitor Matos as his assistant, who has spent four-and-a-half years as elite development coach at Liverpool.

"I am very proud to become the new head coach of FC Red Bull Salzburg," said Lijnders.

"This is a real privilege for me. After PSV Eindhoven, FC Porto and Liverpool FC, I am now moving to another exceptional club with a really good structure and a particular focus on youth development.

"I want to develop a mentality with the team that places a lot of emphasis on attacking style of play and where passion and hunger for success are the basis of everything.

"Together with my assistant coach Vitor Matos and the entire support team, we will do our best to help the club continue to grow in an ever-changing football world.

"My family has visited the city before and was overwhelmed by its beauty and the friendliness of the people. That was the last and important step for me in choosing FC Red Bull Salzburg."