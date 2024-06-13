Ligue 1 is under-represented at the Euros compared to its European rivals

Despite France being one of the outright favourites to win the Euros, Ligue 1 will not have many representatives present at the competition with far fewer players compared to the other top European Leagues.

Premier League teams will have the most players at the Euros with 96 representatives present, a figure closely followed by Serie A with 92. The Bundesliga is the third most represented with 75 players, while La Liga comes in fourth with 57.

The French league might be the fifth most represented but it falls far short of its European rivals with only 29 players called up to the tournament, a figure that puts them just ahead of the Turkish Süper Lig who will have 26 players at the competition.

These numbers are somewhat expected as the league has struggled in recent years to bridge the financial gap between it and the other four top European leagues; an issue that has become part of the central dispute preventing the French top flight from selling its domestic rights package, as no deal has come close to putting Ligue 1 alongside its four rivals.

GFFN | Nick Hartland