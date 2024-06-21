Ligue 1 opening fixtures revealed: PSG to play Le Havre away

Ligue 1 fans still don’t know how they will watch their favorite league, amid the TV rights turmoil, but now they know which games will kickstart the 2024-2025 season. This Friday, the Ligue de Football Professionnel has officially revealed the nine games of the Ligue 1 McDonald’s opening weekend. For their second official game of the post-Kylian Mbappé era – they will face Monaco for the Trophée des Champions on August 8 – Ligue 1 champions PSG will start defending their title at Le Havre’s Stade Oceane.

Runners-up Monaco will have a much easier assignment in hosting promoted side Saint-Etienne, now chaired by former Arsenal chief Ivan Gazidis, at Stade Louis-II. On paper, the most exciting of the MD1 fixtures is no doubt Brest v Marseille, which may turn out to be Roberto De Zerbi’s first official game as Les Phocéens manager. After a disappointing season, Stade Rennais will need to turn up from the get-go. Les Rouge et Noir will host Pierre Sage’s Lyon.

Ligue 1 has also unveiled the games that will compose the 34th and final gameweek of the upcoming season. Les Parisiens will conclude the term against promoted side Auxerre. The game will be played at their Parc des Princes home. The dates of Le Classique – the highly-anticipated encounter between PSG and their Marseille arch-rivals – have also been revealed. The first leg will be held at Marseille’s Vélodrome on Sunday, October 27. The return leg will be played at Paris, on Sunday, March 16.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval