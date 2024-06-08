A Ligue 1 match a season could be played in the US after the latest FIFA negotiations

According to L’Équipe, One Ligue 1 match a season could soon be played outside of France after the latest negotiations between FIFA and an American Sports Promotions company called Relevant Sports. The company is responsible for the organisation of the preseason tournament the International Champions Cup.

French domestic football matches have previously been played abroad on numerous occasions with the Trophée des Champions, France’s traditional season curtain-raiser, often hosted by overseas nations. FIFA have accepted a settlement with Relevant Sports which will see negotiations continue for domestic matches to potentially be played overseas.

Sources close to the world governing body of football have indicated that these negotiations ar likely to result in domestic divisions being allowed to host one match a season outside their borders. If this is to be the case, the LFP could look to host a match in the US as early as next season.

GFFN | Liam Wraith