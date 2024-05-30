Ligue 1: Fans' Team of the Season revealed

The fans' Ligue 1 Uber Eats Team of the Season has been revealed, as voted by the supporters of Ligue 1 clubs

Following the UNFP trophies, fans of Ligue 1 Uber Eats have had their say and named their Team of the 2023-2024 season! Earlier this month the Ligue de Football Professionnel organised voting so that supporters can have their say on their preferred team of the season, with fans from every club in the top tier contributing to the XI.

Here's a closer look at the team elected by Ligue 1 fans:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Fans' Team of the Season:

Goalkeeper: Lucas Chevalier (Lille)

Defenders: Bradley Locko (Brest), Leny Yoro (Lille), Marquinhos (PSG), Achraf Hakimi (PSG)

Midfielders: Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Vitinha (PSG), Pierre-Lees Melou (Brest)

Attackers: Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

LE #11TypeFans DE LA SAISON 😍 Une note sur 🔟 pour cette équipe ? pic.twitter.com/BrqydScyJO — Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) May 29, 2024

Ligue 1's European side's well-represented

Paris Saint-Germain, Stade Brestois, and LOSC Lille dominate the vote, with all three sides qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season. Les Parisiens dominate the vote after Luis Enrique's side won the club's 12th Ligue 1 Uber Eats title, whilst the league's international fans voted for the likes of Monaco and Japan international Takumi Minamino following a positive performance this season for the Principality side

>>NEWS: Trophées UNFP: PSG, Roy take home awards