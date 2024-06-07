Ligue 1 Defender Prefers To Join Real Madrid: Should Ancelotti Get Him On Board?

In a recent report, journalist Graeme Bailey revealed that Lille defender Leny Yoro prefers to join Real Madrid this summer. However, it is believed that Los Blancos are facing competition in the form of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign the French centre-back.

Yoro enjoyed a decent campaign in Ligue 1 as he managed to put in a series of impressive displays at the heart of Lille’s backline. The 18-year-old scored three goals in 44 matches for the French outfit last season in all competitions.

The French defensive ace has been a dominant presence when defending inside his half based on his average of 1.1 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 3.0 clearances per 90 minutes in Ligue 1. He has even been accurate when distributing the ball from the back after making 92.2% of his attempted passes in the top tier of French football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Lille will expire at the end of next season which could give Real Madrid a chance to sign him on the cheap in this summer transfer period.

Lille’s French defender #15 Leny Yoro celebrates after opening the scoring during the French L1 football match between Stade Rennais FC and Lille LOSC at The Roazhon Park Stadium in Rennes, western France on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP)

Should Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Get Yoro On Board?

Yoro loves a tackle and can make a few timely interceptions for his side when defending inside his half. He usually clears the danger when the opposition are on the offensive and excels at playing his way out from the back.

The French sensation can use his strong 1.90m frame to dominate the opposition attackers in the air. However, it remains to be seen whether he can make a smooth transition to life in Spanish football if Real Madrid manage to bring him on board this summer.

Yoro would bring more bite and steel to the Madrid club‘s backline. He might even help Los Blancos challenge for plenty of major honours over the next decade. At 18, Yoro has the potential to be a world-class defender someday. Thus, he would be an excellent option for the Madrid giants to pursue in the long run.

Yoro has already shown glimpses of what he is capable of in France, so Ancelotti would be wise to go all out to get him on board ahead of the new season.