Ligue 1 Clubs Could Go For Expected To Leave Tottenham Hotspur Man

Clubs in Ligue 1 could make a bid to bring in a player Tottenham Hotspur are set to release from his spell in north London this summer.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is keen to offload players that have little future under him at the club to make space for fresh arrivals.

Some incoming business has already been done with Timo Werner being brought back from RB Leipzig on a fresh loan stint.

A Spurs player out on loan last season was Tanguy Ndombele, who was at Turkish club Galatasaray.

The Frenchman has a year left on his contract at Tottenham, but is firmly out of favour and the club are expected to soon confirm the termination of his deal.

Ndombele will not be short of offers and, according to French outlet Foot Sur 7, Ligue 1 sides could go in for the midfielder.

Monaco and Lyon are mooted as possible destinations for Ndombele as he seeks to get his career going again.

A move to Monaco would hand Ndombele the chance to play Champions League football next term, while Lyon qualified for the Europa League through their Ligue 1 finish.

Ndombele may have to decide whether he wants to go back to the familiarity of Ligue 1 or continue his career abroad.