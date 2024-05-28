Ligonier Valley's Noah Glunk heading to Thiel track and field program

LIGONIER, Pa. – Still new to the sport, Ligonier Valley High School senior Noah Glunk showed enough promise to garner interest from college track and field coaches.

The thrower recently committed to Thiel College and join the track and field squad there.

"Thiel really felt like home," Glunk said. "The admissions staff really pushed for me to go there. I felt wanted. The track program has a lot of potential and I’m very excited to learn from Coach (Kim) Gallavan. I feel like I can become a lot better with her coaching."

Glunk has been a member of the track and field team at Ligonier Valley for just two seasons. He also competed on the football squad. His arrival as a thrower started innocently enough.

"All of my teammates from football were doing it, so I thought I’d join and give it a try," Glunk said.

Thiel, located in Greenville, is a member of the Presidents' Athletic Conference. Brandan Rivers is an assistant coach on the Tomcats track and field team.

The history major placed fourth at the District 7 section meet as a junior.

Glunk thanked his mother for always providing support throughout his career.

"My mom because she was the one who pushed me to join both sports I played in high school," Glunk said of his mother's influence.

Glunk is the son of Faith Huss, of Ligonier.