Ligonier Valley's Leo Bazala to play baseball at Mount Aloysius College

LIGONIER, Pa. – Vacancies in the Mount Aloysius College baseball team’s outfield looking ahead to the 2025 season helped attract Ligonier Valley High School senior Leo Bazala to the program.

Bazala recently announced he will major in sports management and play baseball at the Cresson institution.

“The starting jobs are open since two of the outfielders graduated,” Bazala said. “I am going to work my tail off to earn a starting job, play the best baseball I absolutely can for Mount Aloysius and prove to the coaches why I can compete at the college level.”

Bazala has been playing baseball for 14 years.

“I have been playing since I was 4 years old and baseball was just my first-ever love,” Bazala said.

In 2024, he hit .304 with 16 runs scored, 10 stolen bases, eight RBIs and three doubles. He produced a .395 average with a .480 on-base percentage, 17 runs, seven RBIs, five stolen bases and one double.

The two-year letterman also struck out 11 batters in 102/3 innings on the mound as a senior.

Bazala will look to help Mount Aloysius add on to its recent success at the NCAA Division III level.

The Mounties won the 2024 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference regular- season title two years after claiming their first tournament crown and trip to the NCAA tournament.

The Mounties are coached by Bishop McCort Catholic graduate and Athletic Director Kevin Kime.

“The first visit I had there, it just felt like home,” Bazala said. “Everyone was super-welcoming. The dorms are brand new. The campus itself is very up to date. The baseball part of it, I already knew some of the guys on the team and I’ve kept up with their program. The coaches are great as well.

“Coach Kime and (assistant) Coach (Patrick) Gully do a great job with the program and have a winning mindset, which I love.”

Bazala is playing for the Latrobe Jethawks this summer at the American Legion level. He also coaches for the Derry Ukes in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League.

Bazala thanked his mother for her never-ending support throughout his career.

“My mom because she has always pushed me to be better in every aspect of baseball and never let me give up,” Bazala said.

Bazala is the son of Amber Bazala and Jeffrey Harris, of Ligonier.