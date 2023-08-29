The Lightweight Sweater I Can't Wait to Wear All Fall Long

Sézane Gaspard Cardigan in Red, $120, available here (sizes 2XS-3XL) Photo: Courtesy of Sézane

Sorry to everyone out there who's still obsessing over making summer last for as long as possible, but I'm very much ready to start thinking about (and dressing for) fall. Specifically: I can't wait to wrap myself in the red colorway of Sézane's Gaspard Cardigan and begin cozy season.

I was recently looking through my collection of knitwear, and found it to be sorely lacking in both color and variety. Save for one bright-pink cardigan I purchased last year (ahead of Barbie-mania), my sweaters are almost all cream, black, camel and gray. While those non-colors are all staples of my decidedly minimalist wardrobe, I found myself really craving a little more playfulness and vibrance. While this super-soft, gauzy Sèzane knit comes in a range of neutrals and brights, I'm especially drawn to the punchy tomato red iteration, which seems like the perfect layering piece to liven up my closet.

With a round neckline, slightly slouchy sleeves and dainty mother-of-pearl buttons, the style itself is elegant and timeless. Now that I think about it, I might need to scoop it up in several different hues. (The Electric Blue and striped versions are pretty appealing, too.)

