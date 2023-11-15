Lightspeed on track to hit targets, says CEO, despite 'more frugal' holiday shoppers

Lightspeed Commerce chief executive Jean Paul Chauvet says the e-commerce software company is still on track to hit its financial targets this year, despite economic uncertainty. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) (The Canadian Press)

As consumers tighten their wallets and retailers brace for slowing demand going into the crucial holiday season, Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO)(LSPD) chief executive Jean Paul Chauvet says the e-commerce software company is still on track to hit its financial targets this year.

"I don't think it's going to be a stellar season for retailers frankly, given the (macroeconomic environment)," Chauvet said in an interview with Yahoo Finance Canada.

"But regardless, we are going to show growth and we will hit the targets we said we'd hit this year."

Canadians are planning on cutting back their spending this holiday season. According to Deloitte Canada, consumers intend to spend $1,347 during the holiday season this year, down 11 per cent compared to 2022. Nearly half of Canadians say they plan to buy only what their family needs this year.

"We believe there are increasing signs that consumers plan to be more frugal this upcoming holiday season," Lightspeed's chief financial officer Asha Bakshani said on a conference call with analysts earlier this month.

Lightspeed's customer base includes hospitality businesses and retailers. Lightspeed's second quarter, which includes the summer travel season, is critical for its hospitality customer base, while the upcoming third quarter, which includes the holiday shopping period, is the most important for retail customers.

Chauvet says the anticipated demand slowdown this holiday season "is material" for the company, although he adds that Lightspeed is being conservative with its expectations going into the busy period. The Montreal-based company says it expects total sales in its third quarter to be between $232 million and $237 million, up from the $188.7 million earned during the same period last year.

The company is also being conservative when it comes to its cost structure, Chauvet notes, which should help in a period of softer demand. Lightspeed has implemented AI technology throughout its business, helping to drive productivity without increasing costs, and recently finished resource-intensive development of its new platforms and products.

"We've simplified the business and reduced a lot of costs," Chauvet said.

The demand challenge comes as Lightspeed continues to push new and existing customers to use its own payment software, eliminating the option of using a competitor's platform. While analysts had said the shift could cause the company some short-term pain due to possible higher churn levels, it helped the company record a 25 per cent increase in its second-quarter sales this month.

"Because we now have payments and payments penetration, which is a fairly large tailwind for Lightspeed, and because there is demand for the platforms now, even though we're being conservative, we're confident we'll reach our targets," Chauvet said.

Chauvet took over as CEO in February 2022 and has been focused on making Lightspeed profitable, setting a goal of reaching positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. This comes after the company's shares have fallen from their highs of $158.93 reached in September 2021. While shares jumped following the release of second-quarter earnings this month, the stock is still down 85 per cent compared to its 2021 high. As at 11:26 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Lightspeed shares were trading at $22.85, up 3.4 per cent or $0.75.

With files from The Canadian Press

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

