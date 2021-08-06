Lightspeed Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During Its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by the Company at its annual and special shareholders meeting held on August 5th, 2021 (the "Meeting").

Logo: Lightspeed POS Inc. (CNW Group/Lightspeed POS Inc.)

1. Election of Directors

The seven (7) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:











Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Patrick Pichette 90,809,039 99.96% 40,001 0.04% Dax Dasilva 90,808,530 99.96% 40,510 0.04% Jean Paul Chauvet 90,436,549 99.55% 412,491 0.45% Marie-Josée Lamothe 89,674,223 98.71% 1,174,817 1.29% Paul McFeeters 90,800,902 99.95% 48,138 0.05% Merline Saintil 90,104,642 99.18% 744,398 0.82% Rob Williams 89,772,779 98.82% 1,076,261 1.18%

2. Appointment of Auditors

A ballot was conducted with respect to the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") as the Company's auditors. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, PwC was appointed the Company's auditors with the following results:

Votes For: 92,978,355 (99.96%)

Votes Withheld: 36,858 (0.04%)

3. Change Company's name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

A ballot was conducted with respect to approving a resolution to amend the Company's articles of incorporation to change its corporate name from Lightspeed POS Inc. to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (the "Name Change"), as more fully described in the Company's management information circular. According to the proxies received and ballots cast, the Name Change was approved with the following results:

Votes For: 90,823,661 (99.97%)

Votes Against: 25,379 (0.03%)

Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on Lightspeed's website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Story continues

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and Twitter .

SOURCE Lightspeed POS Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/05/c8008.html