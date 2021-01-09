Lights go out on final possession of Little Rock-Louisiana game, teams play on

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read

There have been some weird endings to college basketball games before, but it’s not often you see one in which a team’s arena operations are to blame.

A game between Little Rock and Louisiana-Lafayette ended with Louisiana in possession of the ball, down 66-64 and with less than 15 seconds left. Little Rock guard Markquis Nowell took the ball up the court and prepared for a final play.

Just as forward Ruot Monyyong came up to set a pick, the arena’s lights went out. They came back after a couple seconds of darkness, and both teams somehow played on.

The game ended with Monyyong taking a frantic 3-pointer well behind the line, so it’s imaginable that the Trojans were tripped up a little by the distraction.

We’ve obviously seen the lights go out elsewhere, most notably the Super Bowl, but seeing it happen at the most pivotal moment of a game is something else. The loss knocks Little Rock’s record down to 6-4, though you can imagine they might see that loss differently than the others.

COLLEGE PARK, MD - DECEMBER 04: A basketball on the floor during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the St. Peter's Peacocks at Xfinity Center on December 4, 2020 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/ Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)
Little Rock experienced the worst kind of lights-out shooting on Friday. (Photo by G Fiume/ Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories