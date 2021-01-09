Lights go out on final possession of Little Rock-Louisiana game, teams play on

There have been some weird endings to college basketball games before, but it’s not often you see one in which a team’s arena operations are to blame.

A game between Little Rock and Louisiana-Lafayette ended with Louisiana in possession of the ball, down 66-64 and with less than 15 seconds left. Little Rock guard Markquis Nowell took the ball up the court and prepared for a final play.

Just as forward Ruot Monyyong came up to set a pick, the arena’s lights went out. They came back after a couple seconds of darkness, and both teams somehow played on.

The game ended with Monyyong taking a frantic 3-pointer well behind the line, so it’s imaginable that the Trojans were tripped up a little by the distraction.

We’ve obviously seen the lights go out elsewhere, most notably the Super Bowl, but seeing it happen at the most pivotal moment of a game is something else. The loss knocks Little Rock’s record down to 6-4, though you can imagine they might see that loss differently than the others.

Little Rock experienced the worst kind of lights-out shooting on Friday. (Photo by G Fiume/ Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: