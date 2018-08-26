Lights on, walk off: Dodgers get winning hit on first pitch after stadium power outage

Los Angeles Dodgers mob Justin Turner, second from right, after hitting an RBI single in the twelfth inning of a baseball game to beat the San Diego Padres 5-4, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Through the darkness, the Dodgers found the light.

The Dodgers have been finding strange and creative ways to lose games in recent weeks, including a loss on a walk-off balk in Seattle and a pair of late-inning collapses against the Cardinals earlier this week.

Things only got weirder on Saturday night when the power suddenly shut off at Dodger Stadium during the bottom of the 12th inning against the Padres. Cue the groans of Dodgers fans everywhere.

Power went out in Bot 12th with Matt Kemp at 2nd base and Justin Turner at the plate.

Tied 4-4 #Dodgers #Padres pic.twitter.com/GJlwkCXqr9 — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) August 26, 2018





Only this time L.A. finally caught a break. After a 19-minute delay, Justin Turner swung at the first pitch after the lights came back on and won the game 5-4 with a bloop single to right that scored Matt Kemp from second.





The hard-luck Dodgers, who now trail by 2.5 games in both the division and for the final wild-card spot, needed that one badly. Especially because they wouldn’t have even been in the 12th inning were it not for a Kenley Jansen blown save in the ninth.

Maybe they’ll look back at this odd night in Los Angeles as the point where their luck turned around.