Lights, cameras, Aaron!: NY Jets will be featured on 'Hard Knocks' 2023

After weeks of speculation, it's official: the New York Jets will be on this season's version of Hard Knocks on HBO as camera crews will be in Florham Park for training camp.

This news comes less than a week prior where multiple NFL insiders reported that the Jets were going to be on this year's edition of the hit show.

#HardKnocks Training Camp with the New York Jets premieres August 8th on @StreamOnMax.



📰: https://t.co/AWlx0hv5PT pic.twitter.com/XuaR8FNsxv — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 17, 2023

When does 'Hard Knocks' start 2023?

The series premiere is set for Aug. 8 at 10 p.m.

Watch for Aaron Rodgers, Breece Hall & more

There will be no shortage of storylines for both fans of the show and the Jets. The team made one of the biggest moves this offseason in acquiring four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers on April 24.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Jets also have plenty of young talent on both sides of the ball in running back Breece Hall and reigning defensive rookie of the year in cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. You also have the return of tackle Mekhi Becton, who had a sensational rookie season but has only played in one game since the start of the 2021 season due to injuries.

With the announcement of being the 18th team on Hard Knocks, the Jets sold out the first four training camp practices in just three minutes on Monday afternoon.

When did Jets last appear on 'Hard Knocks'?

This the second time the Jets will appear on Hard Knocks. They first appeared on the show in 2010 when it last made the AFC Championship Game behind head coach Rex Ryan, second year QB Mark Sanchez and a vaunted defense.

Advertisement

If Hard Knocks follows the same schedule as last season when the show focused on the Detroit Lions' training camp, there will be four subsequent episodes on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. with the season finale likely concluding on Sep. 5.

Who narrates 'Hard Knocks'?

At this weekend's American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament, Rodgers said the team will deal with the cameras being around the facility, but was more so excited to meet Hard Knocks narrator and well-known actor, Liev Schreiber.

Aaron Rodgers says he gets why the #Jets are being forced to do Hard Knocks, and they’ll deal with it. Doesn’t seem to be bothering him much.



He does want to meet Liev Schreiber, the narrator of Hard Knocks, whom he calls “the voice of God.”



(🎥 @KPIXtv) pic.twitter.com/h0AYZAVxcz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 14, 2023

'Hard Knocks' teams by year

Hard Knocks debuted in 2001, following the defending Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens during training camp. After taking a hiatus from 2003-06, the show returned in 2007 with the Kansas City Chiefs and has been a part of a team's offseason every season since.

Advertisement

The show still went on during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers were part of the program.

The full list of all 18 teams on Hard Knocks can be found here on NFL.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hard Knocks 2023: Aaron Rodgers and NY Jets on HBO training camp show