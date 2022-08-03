‘Lights out in Buffalo’: Legendary Vin Sully called this Bills overtime win

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The sports world lost a legend this week. All-time great play-by-play man Vin Scully passed away at the age of 94.

Most known for his baseball calls, especially with the Dodgers, Scully actually had  a versatile resume. He was on numerous NFL and football broadcasts during his career.

And yes, he crossed paths with the Bills.

On one specific occasion, Scully’s harmonious voice was in Orchard Park for a game-winning overtime field goal for the Bills against the Rams. It was during Week 14 of the 1980 NFL season, a 10-7 victory.

Check it out below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

