Lightning's Trade Deadline Addition Anthony Duclair is Paying Off With Wins

TAMPA, Fla. - Anthony Duclair has been a welcome addition to the Lightning after coming over in a trade from San Jose. He's given this team a winning boost. The Lightning have lost just 3 of 13 games since adding Duclair or Dukie as he's known within the team to the lineup.

"Dukie is a pretty mellow cat," Jon Cooper said. "He just goes with the flow, but he listens and he's attentive. He's committed. He wants to do well, and clearly he has been."

Duclair has made a major contribution, scoring 6 goals and 5 assists in just 13 games.

"It's been a pretty smooth transition coming here," Duclair told Fox 13 Sports. "Obviously, coming into the locker room I knew a few guys beforehand, so that was nice. This team was already pretty good before I got here, so I'm very grateful to be here and be part of a winning organization."

A year ago, Duclair was on the other side of the line playing for the Lightning's rivals, the Florida Panthers. The two teams have a history of some heated matchups, but Duclair wasn't one of the players that fanned the flames between the two teams, but he did stir things up.

Anthony Duclair #10 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates the puck during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on April 4, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 7-4.

"I wouldn't say he was in there mixing it up all the time," Steven Stamkos laughed. "But he's a threat every time he's on the ice. He can stir it up by being in there on the forecheck, by utilizing his speed. He was always a dangerous player. He knows what it takes too. He was on that team that went on that run with Florida. He's a guy that we are happy is on our side now."

Duclair helped the Florida Panthers to their first Stanley Cup Finals last season, losing to Las Vegas in 5-games. He has battled against the Lightning for 10 NHL seasons, and he has seen first-hand why this team wins. He's hoping to lift his first Stanley Cup with them.

"Playing for the Panthers we've had some really good battles," Duclair explained. "I know the talent and the skill level is high up and probably one of the best in the league. Just the way they play. They play with speed and skill. It's really fun to watch and fun to be a part of. I'm just glad I'm here."

