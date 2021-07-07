Lightning try to clinch Stanley Cup at home: What to know about Game 5 vs. Canadiens

The Tampa Bay Lightning's 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 continued a playoff trend for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

That game marked the fifth time in six series that the Lightning had lost their first opportunity to clinch. But in the other four series, Tampa Bay always won the next game.

A lot of that has to do with goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who hasn't lost two in a row in the playoffs since 2019.

The Lightning, up 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Canadiens, will try to clinch the championship at home Wednesday night. No team has done that since the 2015 Chicago Blackhawks, who beat the Lightning that year.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy hasn't lost consecutive playoff games since 2019.

What to know about Game 5:

When and where is Game 5?

The game broadcast is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Tampa's Amalie Arena.

How can I watch Game 5?

The game will be shown on NBC. It also can be streamed on NBC Sports live. If the Lightning win, it would be the last NHL game shown on NBC, with the league shifting its national broadcast partners to ESPN and Turner Sports.

What's the status of the game?

The league is monitoring the track of Tropical Storm Elsa, which made landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning north of Tampa. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the Associated Press that the league has flexibility in its schedule if need be. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Tuesday afternoon she expected the game to be a go.

How did Montreal win Game 4?

Coach Dominique Ducharme's lineup changes paid off. Defenseman Alexander Romanov, added to the lineup, scored a goal that was assisted by Jake Evans, another of the additions. Josh Anderson, who was moved to a different line, scored twice, including in overtime.

The Canadiens killed all five Lightning power plays, include a late double minor to Shea Weber. Montreal also played a physical game against the Lightning's top stars.

"Every night, you have to continue to do the small, little things like putting the puck in deep and banging the body," Canadiens forward Corey Perry said. "It takes a toll on guys."

Who's hot?

Montreal forward Nick Suzuki has a three-game point streak. His linemate, rookie Cole Caufield, has three points over the past two games.

Shea Weber hits Brayden Point to stop him from creating a chance out of the penalty box.. pic.twitter.com/CIi5HW7yZF — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) July 6, 2021

Who's not?

Tampa Bay's Brayden Point has no goals since his nine-game goal streak ended five games ago. He has no points in his last three games. Weber delivered several big hits against him in Game 4. "You just try to fight through it," Point said. "You don’t try to change the way you play. You try to embrace it and try to find a way to get things done."

Notes

If the Lightning win Wednesday, forward Nikita Kucherov (32 points) and Vasilevskiy (four shutouts) would be the front-runners for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. ... Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he doesn't expect any lineup changes and injured Alex Killorn isn't likely to play.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Canadiens-Lightning Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Time, TV info