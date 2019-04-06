Lightning tie NHL record for most wins in a season

The Tampa Bay Lightning equalled the NHL record for most wins during the regular season.

Tampa Bay tied the feat following Saturday's 6-3 victory against the Boston Bruins.

The Lightning now have 62 wins to level the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings team, leaving many wondering if this is the best regular-season side in the league's history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With the historic feat, the Lightning racked up impressive stats throughout their historic 2018-19 campaign.

The Lightning have also tallied 325 goals this season – the most of any franchise since 1995-96, while they have managed the most multi-goal comebacks – 136 – to eclipse the NHL's previous high set in 2006-07.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, are the first team in history to record at least 30 home wins (32-7-2) and 30 road wins (30-9-2) in a season.