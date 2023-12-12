Lightning Strikes Close to Alabama Man During Severe Storm

A fiery lightning bolt struck near a home in New Market, Alabama, as severe thunderstorms moved through the region on Saturday, December 9.

The National Weather Service warned of potential for damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes as “strong storms” moved through northern Alabama on Saturday evening.

Grant Wagner recorded this footage and told Storyful he was standing on his front porch watching the lightning in the distance when a bolt struck about 200 yards away. Credit: Grant Wagner via Storyful