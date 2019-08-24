Lightning sign Stanley Cup champion Maroon

NHL Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon joined the Tampa Bay Lightning, it was announced on Saturday.

A free agent after helping hometown team the St Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup, Maroon signed a one-year, $900,000 deal.

Maroon scored 10 goals and tallied 18 assists for the Blues last season.

"We're very pleased to add Pat to our organisation today," Tampa Bay vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois said in a statement.

"He brings size and physicality to our group as well as significant playoff experience. We expect Pat's to be a great addition to the roster."

The 31-year-old forward was born in St Louis and wanted to play for the team his entire career and had his first chance last season.

Maroon did not produce great numbers during the regular season, but the veteran made his time worth it with the Blues by scoring the game-winning goal in double-overtime of game seven of the Western Conference semi-finals against the Dallas Stars.

St Louis went on to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in seven games against the Boston Bruins.

Maroon now joins a Tampa Bay team that set the record for most wins in a season last campaign (62) and was second all-time in points with 128.

Despite that, the Lightning exited the playoffs after a sweep at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round.