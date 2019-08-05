Lightning sign Kevin Shattenkirk to 1-year, $1.75M contract

Shattenkirk was recently bought out of his contract by the Rangers. (Getty)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk to a one-year contract worth $1.75 million, the team announced Monday.

Welcome to Tampa, @shattdeuces!



We have signed Kevin Shattenkirk to a one-year contract worth $1.75 million. ⚡️



📝: https://t.co/3aKgLoA4PB pic.twitter.com/XySCo4EN6J — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 5, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Shattenkirk was recently bought out of the remaining two years on his contract by the New York Rangers. The 30-year-old played in 73 games for the Rangers last year, posting two goals and 28 points.

He previously signed a four-year, $26.6-million deal with the Rangers on July 1st 2017, but had a tough run in New York after tearing his meniscus midway through the 2017-18 season.

Shattenkirk has played in 609 NHL games over nine seasons with the Rangers, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche, recording 75 goals and 349 points.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have just over $9.3-million left in cap space remaining, with key RFA Brayden Point still needing a new contract.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports Canada