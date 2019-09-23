Lightning sign Point to 3-year, $20.25M contract

Restricted free-agent forward Brayden Point signed a three-year, $20.25 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team announced Monday.

The contract has an average annual value of $6.75 million for Point, who led the NHL with 20 power-play goals last season.

"We are very pleased to re-sign Brayden today," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said. "He is the consummate professional with an unwavering commitment to team success, growing as a player and improving every day. It is that mindset that makes him an outstanding role model, teammate and person, on and off the ice. We look forward to getting Brayden back on the ice with his Lightning teammates as soon as possible."

Point recorded career highs in goals (41), assists (51) and points (92) in 79 games last season while leading the team's forwards with a plus-27 rating.

The 23-year-old was kept quiet in the playoffs last season, however, as the Presidents' Trophy-winning Lightning were swept by Columbus in the first round.

Point has collected 91 goals and 107 assists in 229 career games since being selected by Tampa Bay in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media