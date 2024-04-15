Lightning sign Michigan forward Dylan Duke to 3-year contract

TAMPA — The Lightning signed one of their top college prospects, forward Dylan Duke of Michigan, to a three-year entry-level NHL contract, the team announced Monday.

Duke, 21, just completed his junior season at Michigan, where he helped the Wolverines to the Frozen Four. Duke was an alternate captain and All-Big Ten second-team selection after scoring 26 goals and 49 points in 41 games. He had two goals, including the game-winner, in a 5-2 regional final win over Michigan State to advance to the Frozen Four. Michigan fell to Boston College in the semifinals.

The contract begins for the 2024-25 season, but Duke will join the Lightning’s AHL affiliate in Syracuse this week for the remainder of their season on an amateur tryout.

The 5-foot-11, 181-pound Duke was a fourth-round pick (126th overall) by the Lightning in 2021 after two years with the United States National Development Program team. He also was a key member of Team USA’s bronze-medal team at the 2023 World Juniors, scoring a goal and four assists in seven games. He had three goals in five games for Team USA in the 2021 World under-18 championships.

