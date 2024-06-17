Lightning re-sign forward Gabriel Fortier to two-way deal

TAMPA — The Lightning kept former second-round draft pick Gabriel Fortier in the organization, signing the forward to a two-way, one-year deal for next season, the team announced Monday.

Fortier didn’t log a game with the Lightning in 2023-24, but has 11 NHL games under his belt (10 coming in the 2021-22 season) and has been viewed as one of the organization’s top forward depth options over the past three seasons.

He is coming off a 13-goal, 26-point campaign in 62 games, including a career-high four power-play goals, in his third full season at AHL Syracuse. He also had a goal and five points and was a plus-4 in eight Calder Cup playoff games.

Fortier, 24, entered this offseason as a restricted free agent with arbitration rights coming off a one-year, two-way deal he signed last offseason to remain in the organization. He was one of the final cuts in training camp last season and had to clear waivers before he was assigned to Syracuse.

With just 10 forwards currently on NHL contracts — and the Lightning still working to re-sign captain Steven Stamkos — shoring up the organization’s forward depth is key this offseason.

All four of the Crunch’s top-scoring forwards were unsigned heading into the offseason. Another second-round pick, leading scorer Gage Goncalves (59 points), is a restricted free agent, as is Felix Robert (34 points). Cole Koepke (39 points) is an unrestricted free agent, and Waltteri Merela (34 points) is playing in Switzerland next season.

