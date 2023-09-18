'Lightning Show' Flashes Over Florida Beach

Lightning flashed through the sky over New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, September 17, as weather officials issued a special marine warning for parts of Florida’s east coast.

Weather officials warned residents of wind greater than 39 mph and “steep waves” for the area between the Volusia-Brevard County Line and Sebastian Inlet.

This footage of a “beautiful lightning show” was uploaded to X by Joel Albair, who said it was filmed in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday evening. Credit: Joel Albair via Storyful