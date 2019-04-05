Lightning seek historic 62nd win in finale

The Tampa Bay Lightning have a chance at one more major achievement on their already historic regular season. Standing in the way is a Boston Bruins squad that's enjoyed a stellar campaign of their own.

Looking for a 62nd victory that would match the NHL's single-season record, the visiting Lightning face the Bruins in Saturday afternoon's regular-season finale.

Having already won the Presidents' Trophy and clinched home-ice throughout the playoffs, Tampa Bay (61-16-4, 126 points) is one victory away from equaling the mark set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings. That would be the crowning jewel on the most successful regular season in franchise history, and one of the best ever in the NHL.

Naturally, Lightning players are downplaying the significance of another potential notch on their milestone campaign.

"We're not really talking about those records much, but it's a sign that we're consistent with our game, which we obviously want to be," defenseman Ryan McDonagh told the Lightning's official website. "We take a lot of pride in being competitive and not allowing losses to snowball into something bigger."

Only once this season has Tampa Bay lost back-to-back games in regulation. The Lightning prevented that from happening again by scoring three unanswered goals in a 3-1 victory at Toronto on Thursday.

Set to end Connor McDavid's attempt for a third straight Art Ross Trophy, Nikita Kucherov (126 points), on Thursday, became the third Lightning player to reach 40 goals, joining Steven Stamkos (44) and Brayden Point (41) - the first team since Pittsburgh in 1995-96 to achieve that feat.

Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves to increase his league lead with a 39th victory. Vasilevskiy was in goal for Tampa Bay's 5-4 win over Boston on March 25, but could be rested in favor of 21-win backup Louis Domingue, who split his two starts against the Bruins in 2018-19.

Though Tampa Bay has taken two of the first three meetings with Boston, it will try to avoid a fifth consecutive regular-season road defeat to the Bruins.

Boston (49-23-9, 107 points) has the second-most points in the Eastern Conference, but plays in the same division as the Lightning. The Bruins fell to Tampa Bay in five games of the East semifinals last season, and hope that won't be the case again should the two meet this year. Boston has won seven of 10 following Thursday's 3-0 win at Minnesota.

"That's how we want to finish the season, playing the right way," Jaroslav Halak, who made 26 saves for his 22nd win and fifth shutout of the season, told the Bruins' official website.

Now, they'll try to bounce back at home, where their 12-game winning streak ended with a 4-1 loss to Florida last Saturday. Tuukka Rask has a 3.03 goals-against average while starting all three vs. Tampa Bay this season, and could be in net Saturday.

Knowing it will face Toronto in the first round of the playoffs, Boston has rested some key players this week. Brad Marchand, owner of a team-leading 100 points, sat Thursday, but could be available.

Marchand has three goals against the Lightning this season. Teammate Patrice Bergeron has one with two assists, while David Pastrnak has a goal with three helpers.

Kucherov and Stamkos have a combined three goals and three assists vs. Boston in 2018-19.

--Field Level Media