Lightning RW Barclay Goodrow among acquired assets in Rangers trades

Barclay Goodrow skates in Lightning jersey

The Rangers are already making offseason moves to bolster their roster, as the team announced a couple of trades on Saturday.

The first is Barclay Goodrow, a right winger from the Tampa Bay Lightning, heading to New York in exchange for a seventh-round 2022 NHL Draft pick.

Goodrow is coming off his second Stanley Cup win, totaling 20 points in 2021 (six goals, 14 assists) with a plus-16 rating over 55 regular-season games. The 28-year-old should be viewed as a depth winger for head coach Gerard Gallant.

Then, the Blueshirts struck a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights, acquiring a fourth-round pick and defenseman Nick DeSimone in exchange for Brett Howden.

Howden was a former first-round pick by the Rangers back in 2016 and has played 178 games in his early career over the past three seasons. However, the results haven't been the best for the center, as he's a career -29 with 49 points (16 goals, 33 assists). He had one goal and six assists in 42 games last season.

DeSimone hasn't made his NHL debut yet, playing for the San Jose Barracuda the past few seasons.