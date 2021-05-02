Lightning-Red Wings stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings. Lightning-Red Wings stream coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Reigning Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay secured itself a chance to defend its title last Tuesday with a 7-4 victory over Chicago. This is the second time the Lightning have made four consecutive postseason appearances, equaling a run achieved from 2003 to 2007 during which they also won the Stanley Cup (2004). Tampa Bay will aim to become the ninth different franchise to repeat as Stanley Cup champions – and fifth among clubs to join the League in 1967-68 or later (Philadelphia, N.Y. Islanders, Edmonton, Pittsburgh).

Tampa Bay and Detroit wrap up their eight-game regular season schedule in the lone game on Sunday’s NHL docket, which follows the season’s busiest day of the year (15 games). In one of those 15 contests held on Saturday, Detroit snapped Tampa Bay’s four-game win streak with a 1-0 shootout victory as Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss stopped all 33 shots he faced in regulation and overtime. Detroit forward Sam Gagner scored the winning tally in the eighth round of the shootout.

The film industry recently wrapped up its award season with last week’s Oscars. Now the focus shifts towards the NHL. Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and defenseman Victor Hedman are among the top contenders to take home honors for each of their respective positions. Since the 1981-82 season, when the NHL adopted its current voting format for the Vezina Trophy, only four times has a team received both Vezina and Norris Trophies in the same season.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING

Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Alex Barre-Boulet

Barclay Goodrow – Yanni Gourde – Blake Coleman

Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Tyler Johnson

Patrick Maroon – Ross Colton – Mathieu Joseph

Victor Hedman – Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh – David Savard

Mikhail Sergachev – Luke Schenn

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

RED WINGS

Jakub Vrana – Michael Rasmussen – Valtteri Filppula

Adam Erne – Vladislav Namestnikov – Filip Zadina

Evgeny Svechnikov – Joe Veleno – Sam Gagner

Darren Helm – Luke Glendening – Richard Panik

Dennis Cholowski – Filip Hronek

Marc Staal – Alex Biega

Dan DeKeyser – Gustav Lindstrom

Starting goalie: Jonathan Bernier

