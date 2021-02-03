Lightning-Red Wings stream: NHL on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Wednesday will be the first of eight meetings between the Red Wings and Lightning this season, however, both franchises enter this game heading in opposite directions. Detroit enters on a six-game losing streak, while Tampa has won five of their first seven games of the year, including two straight.

The Red Wings have struggled on both the power play and penalty kill this season. Their power play is currently running at 11.8% (4/34), while their penalty kill is running at just 64.5% (20/31). Detroit went 0-for-7 on the PP against Florida over the weekend and are 1/14 on the PP in their last three contests.

All three forwards on the Lightning’s top line scored in Monday’s 5-2 win. Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point tallied goals in the first period, while Steven Stamkos scored on the PP midway through the second. Stamkos has taken over for Nikita Kucherov, who is out for the regular season after undergoing offseason hip surgery. Kucherov sees the players every day the team is at home but doesn’t travel with the Bolts on the road. Tampa is hopeful that he will return for the playoffs.

WHAT: Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning

WHERE: AMALIE Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (*Blacked out in local markets)

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Red Wings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

LIGHTNING

Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Steven Stamkos

Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Tyler Johnson

Blake Coleman – Yanni Gourde – Barclay Goodrow

Patrick Maroon – Mathieu Joseph

Victor Hedman – Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev – Luke Schenn

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

RED WINGS

Robby Fabbri – Dylan Larkin – Bobby Ryan

Taro Hirose – Vladislav Namestnikov – Anthony Mantha

Sam Gagner – Valtteri Filppula – Givani Smith

Adam Erne – Luke Glendening – Darren Helm

Patrik Nemeth – Filip Hronek

Dan DeKeyser – Christian Djoos

Marc Staal – Troy Stecher

Starting goalie: Thomas Greiss

