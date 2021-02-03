Lightning-Red Wings stream: NHL on NBCSN
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Wednesday will be the first of eight meetings between the Red Wings and Lightning this season, however, both franchises enter this game heading in opposite directions. Detroit enters on a six-game losing streak, while Tampa has won five of their first seven games of the year, including two straight.
The Red Wings have struggled on both the power play and penalty kill this season. Their power play is currently running at 11.8% (4/34), while their penalty kill is running at just 64.5% (20/31). Detroit went 0-for-7 on the PP against Florida over the weekend and are 1/14 on the PP in their last three contests.
All three forwards on the Lightning’s top line scored in Monday’s 5-2 win. Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point tallied goals in the first period, while Steven Stamkos scored on the PP midway through the second. Stamkos has taken over for Nikita Kucherov, who is out for the regular season after undergoing offseason hip surgery. Kucherov sees the players every day the team is at home but doesn’t travel with the Bolts on the road. Tampa is hopeful that he will return for the playoffs.
[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 5:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]
WHAT: Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: AMALIE Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 3, 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN (*Blacked out in local markets)
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Lightning-Red Wings stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
LIGHTNING
Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Steven Stamkos
Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Tyler Johnson
Blake Coleman – Yanni Gourde – Barclay Goodrow
Patrick Maroon – Mathieu Joseph
Victor Hedman – Jan Rutta
Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev – Luke Schenn
Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy
RED WINGS
Robby Fabbri – Dylan Larkin – Bobby Ryan
Taro Hirose – Vladislav Namestnikov – Anthony Mantha
Sam Gagner – Valtteri Filppula – Givani Smith
Adam Erne – Luke Glendening – Darren Helm
Patrik Nemeth – Filip Hronek
Dan DeKeyser – Christian Djoos
Marc Staal – Troy Stecher
Starting goalie: Thomas Greiss
NHL news
