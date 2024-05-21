Lightning reacquire defenseman Ryan McDonagh from Predators

TAMPA — Get your No. 27 jerseys back out. Ryan McDonagh is returning to the Lightning.

In its first trade of the offseason, Tampa Bay on Tuesday reacquired the 34-year-old defenseman who was a core part of the teams that went to three straight Stanley Cup finals, winning back-to-back titles in 2020 and ‘21.

The Lightning got McDonagh back from the Predators, the team they dealt him to in a cap-clearing move shortly after losing the 2022 Cup final to the Avalanche; along with a fourth-round pick in next month’s draft in exchange for Tampa Bay’s second-round pick in 2025 and seventh-round selection this summer.

The announcement did not say whether Nashville would retain any of McDonagh’s salary.

McDonagh played 74 games with the Predators last season, collecting three goals and 29 assists, along with a plus-19 plus/minus. Though he’s now two years older, McDonagh’s return helps a Tampa Bay defense that has struggled to keep the puck out of its own net in the two seasons since his departure.

Specifically, it strengthens the left side of the blue line, reuniting McDonagh with Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev. The trio was a key fixture in the team’s deep playoff runs.

With Sergachev missing most of the final four months, the Lightning found themselves extremely thin on the left side this season. They often had to play right-shot defensemen Nick Perbix and Matt Dumba on their off sides.

McDonagh was one of the Lightning’s top players during their 2021 championship run, with a league-best plus-18 rating in 23 playoff games and placing fourth in voting for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

The move will be well-received in the Lightning dressing room, where McDonagh was one of the team’s most well-liked and respected players, wearing the “A” on his uniform as an alternate captain.

Moving McDonagh in the summer of 2022 was tough for the franchise, as he was the first of several key players that were traded away or left via free agency.

Had it not been for the flat cap, general manager Julien BriseBois said at the time, he never would have considered asking McDonagh to waive his no-trade clause. His cap hit was too much for the team to absorb, so BriseBois worked with McDonagh to find a landing spot he and his family would be comfortable with.

McDonagh has two years remaining on his current contract at a $6.75 million annual cap hit. His full no-trade clause will become a modified no-trade in January 2025-26, when he can submit a list of 12 teams where he can’t be traded.

The acquisition of McDonagh should help the Lightning in their attempts to re-sign captain Steven Stamkos, who can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1; and pursue an extension for Hedman, who enters the final year of his contract this coming season. The three are close friends and among the team’s biggest leaders.

BriseBois still will have to find cap space for them, even though the limit increases $4.2 million from last season. When asked whether the Lightning would have to move an existing NHL contract this month, BriseBois said nothing is off the table.

